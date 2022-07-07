Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $349.02 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.24 and a 200-day moving average of $387.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.93.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

