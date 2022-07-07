Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

