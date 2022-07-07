Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 213000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,198.43.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

