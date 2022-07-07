Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.69% from the company’s current price.
GFM stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.58 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £152.34 million and a PE ratio of 796.16.
About Griffin Mining
