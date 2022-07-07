Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.69% from the company’s current price.

GFM stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.58 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £152.34 million and a PE ratio of 796.16.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

