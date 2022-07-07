Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down to $28.26

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $26.01. Griffon shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 1,815 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

