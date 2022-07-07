Grin Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $167,767.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.71 or 0.05714018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00241293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00602507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00073721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00512009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005919 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

