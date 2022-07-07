Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of GBAB opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

