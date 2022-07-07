Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.29. Guild shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 219 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

