Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 1,019,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,582,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.
About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)
