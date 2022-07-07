Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 1,019,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,582,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

