Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 1,104,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,132,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

