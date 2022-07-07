Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 55,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.63% of Bandwidth worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,059 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,344 shares of company stock valued at $29,725. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,615. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $499.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

