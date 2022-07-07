Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.15% of Trupanion worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock worth $1,436,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

