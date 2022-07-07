Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 3,000 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.25. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

