Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.17. 32,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.42. The company has a market capitalization of $314.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

