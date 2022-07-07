Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $8.78 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Allegion worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,029. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

