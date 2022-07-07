Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Cognex stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 14,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,029. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

