Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.13. 6,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,921. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

