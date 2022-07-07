Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 2.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.50.

FICO stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,354. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

