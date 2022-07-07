Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 16,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.29% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.80. 3,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

