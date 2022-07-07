Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 4,000 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kadant makes up about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Kadant were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kadant by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kadant by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.00. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,301. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.40 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

