Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

