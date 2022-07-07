Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Shares of HBI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
