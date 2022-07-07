Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $9.14. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 58,943 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

