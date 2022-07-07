Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($203.13) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

HNR1 traded up €3.15 ($3.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €134.95 ($140.57). 169,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €154.00. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

