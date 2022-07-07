Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.47

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 13058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($171.88) to €174.00 ($181.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($151.77) to €138.80 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($218.75) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($209.38) to €179.00 ($186.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4989 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

