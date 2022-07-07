Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 925 ($11.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.75 ($15.21).

HL traded up GBX 35.20 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 798.40 ($9.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 838.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

