HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $559,095.62

HashBX (HBX) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $559,095.62 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

