HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA):

7/7/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $233.00.

7/1/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – HCA Healthcare was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/16/2022 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

Get HCA Healthcare Inc alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.