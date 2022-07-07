HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.95.

HCA opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $232.79. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

