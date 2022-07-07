Head to Head Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ouster alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ouster and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 ESAB 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 568.79%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than ESAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 8.12 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.42 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats ESAB on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.