Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCTI stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

