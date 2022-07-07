Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

