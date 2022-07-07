Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2451 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

HLTOY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 29.33%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

