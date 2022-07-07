Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,963 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,963 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

