HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. American Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

