Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Shares Up 20.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

