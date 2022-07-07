HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 933 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,001,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,338.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

