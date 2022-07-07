HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 137,017 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

