HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.