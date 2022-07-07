HighMark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

