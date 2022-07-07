Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Up 1.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 2,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.
Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hills Bancorporation (HBIA)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.