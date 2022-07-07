Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 27,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,987,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

