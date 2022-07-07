Hive Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Hive has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $206.49 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 441,412,296 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

