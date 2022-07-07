Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $617,294.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00451233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

