Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $841,704.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $841,704.00 and $65,802.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00120136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00642552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

