H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.24

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 5854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $695,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

