Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

