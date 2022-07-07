Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

HBM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 153,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 425,739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

