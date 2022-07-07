Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

