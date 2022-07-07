Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. HP comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

