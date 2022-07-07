Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

